Juvenile assaults officer, temporarily frees 4 others in Circleville youth prison

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A juvenile being held at the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility assaulted a corrections officer and took her keys, freeing four other juveniles over the weekend

The Ohio Department of Youth Services said the incident happened Saturday around 6:10 p.m.

A DYS spokesperson said the five juveniles went outside and entered a building used for programming activities.

Law enforcement officers were able to secure the juveniles in about 30 minutes. No one was seriously hurt and the damage was minimal, the spokesperson said.

An initial review by DYS found the corrections officer opened the door to the youth's room without strictly following safety and security protocols.

DYS said three of the juveniles involved in Saturday's incident were also a part of the 12 teenagers who broke free from their rooms and livestreamed the destruction of property during a standoff at a youth prison in Massillon earlier this month.