2 Columbus residents injured after taxi cab jumps curb, hits crowd in New York

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday on Broadway at 29th Street.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Two Columbus residents were among the six people injured on Monday when a taxi cab jumped a curb in Manhattan and crashed into a group of pedestrians.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Broadway at 29th Street.

Authorities said the cab was turning left when it collided with a bicycle. The cab then slowed down and mounted a curb, before police said the driver sped up and hit two women on the sidewalk, pinning them against a wall.

Three people were taken to a hospital in critical condition and three others, including the cab driver, had non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if either of the Columbus residents suffered critical injuries.

Eric Adams, the mayor of Manhattan, said he has reached out to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther to see if the victim's families need any assistance.

Police said between 15 and 20 people tried to help lift the cab off of the women.

"A remarkable scene took place, about 15 to 20 New Yorkers attempted to pick this cab off these women," said NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell.