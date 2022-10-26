Columbus City Schools approves more than $200,000 in security measures

A spokesperson for the district says this is for routine maintenance, repairs, and upgrades.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's largest school district outlined potential plans for more than $200,000 worth of security changes.

Columbus City Schools approved building alarms as well as access card readers at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The security systems will cost almost $200,000. The access card readers will cost close to $35,000.

The card readers are for Fort Hayes High School. A representative for Columbus City Schools says there are card readers at all schools within the district.

The security measures were not discussed during the meeting before being unanimously approved by council.

This news comes the day after the Columbus Division of Police said a student at South High School was charged with bringing a gun to campus.

This incident was the fourth this fall involving a student bringing a gun to a Columbus City School.