Columbus City Schools employee arrested on child pornography charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Schools employee was arrested Monday on a child pornography charge.

Michael McCammon, 57, is a controller at the district's central office and has worked at CCS since February 2006.

The district said McCammon does not work around children.

"We are aware of the charges against one of our central office employees, and he is on leave pending further investigation," the district wrote in an emailed statement.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Franklin County Municipal Court, McCammon is accused of sharing a sexually explicit image involving young girls in an online conversation.