Columbus City Council members listen to concerns on food cart proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council held a hearing on Wednesday for two proposals that some people believe could change the nightlife in the city.

The proposals could add restrictions on mobile food vendors and community noise in the Short North. Some people view the mobile food carts as a nuisance and others say they regularly complain about noise and fights that would happen after 4 a.m.

For nearly an hour, councilmembers Rob Dorans and Emmanual Remy listened to the concerns of citizens who supported the proposal and those with second thoughts on food carts.

The proposal for food vendors could shorten the operation hours from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m.

At the hearing was Adam Wallace, who owns several food carts that he sets up in the Short North.

"A city without street meat isn't a safer street,” he said.

Wallace said if this proposal is passed as is, he could lose 80% of his sales.

"Street vendors themselves are often not the source. on the contrary, conscious vendors work hard to keep their stalls clean and reserved and provide eyes and ears to help deter crime in the streets,” he said.

The proposal comes after several crimes happened in the Short North this past summer, including fatal shootings.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Curmode coordinates the Short North Crime Interdictions Program. He said they've seen a lot of violent crime happen near the vendors because it's a popular place where people gather once they leave the bar.

Curmode said too many times, they've dealt with vendors that haven't closed down at 3 a.m.

"Vendors that block the sidewalk, are too close to bars or blocking crosswalks, making people that are standing in line stand in the street. So, they're not being targeted or attacked these are safety concerns in the community that we've had to address,” he said.