Columbus airport not impacted by 5G wireless rollout; here’s a list of connecting airports that are

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Airplanes flying to and from John Glenn Columbus International Airport will continue to operate amid a 5G technology rollout, though flight cancellations at airports across the country are still impacting travel plans for many.

A total of 50 airports with flights connected to Columbus have been impacted by launch plans for the new wireless service. That includes flights to Chicago, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and more.

The high-speed wireless service rollout is the culmination of tens of billions of dollars spent by Verizon and AT&T for C-Band spectrum with a goal of launching new networks in early December.

The Federal Aviation Administration expressed concern over the C-Band segment potentially interfering with airplane technology. According to the FAA, C-Band is close to the same spectrum used by altimeters, which help pilots land when visibility is poor and link to other systems on an airplane.

The FAA said it will allow planes with accurate, reliable altimeters to operate during the rollout, but planes with older altimeters will not be allowed to make landings when conditions offer low visibility.