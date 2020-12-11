WATCH LIVE: Mayor Ginther presents 2021 operating budget for Columbus

Since the coronavirus emerged earlier this year, city leaders have worked to decrease spending.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther will present the 2021 operating budget for the city of Columbus Thursday morning.

The presentation is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The 2020 general budget for the city was $969 million.

In September, city council passed an ordinance to reduce the general fund by $41.5 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we work on our budget for 2021, we need to anticipate this lost revenue that may well continue into the next year," Ginther said at the time.