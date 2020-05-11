'We are going to have to make some difficult choices': Ginther announces capital improvements budget

Ginther said the city is going to have to take a hard look at how the city's tax dollars will be spent.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the 2020 Capital Improvements Budget on Thursday.

The CIB is $1.4 billion and includes nearly $113 million in new infrastructure projects to support police reform, increase affordable housing and invest in neighborhoods.

“Our priorities for this capital budget are around affordable housing, police reform, community safety as well as expanding services for young people,” Ginther said.

The city says they are allocating $10 million over three years to the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County to build a new facility for addiction recovery.

Columbus is also dedicating $3 million to an eastside wellness center for police and fire to assist first responders in managing stress and work-related trauma.

A total of $11.5 million will support the construction and renovation of affordable housing units.

The city says this investment will leverage an estimated $83 million in additional investment to create more than 500 affordable housing units over the next two years.

An additional $2.5 million will be invested through Community Development For All People for affordable housing on the south side.

Other neighborhood investments include:

$6.5 million for the Hilltop Education Center, expected to break ground this year

$3.7 million for reconstruction of Hudson Avenue from I-71 to Cleveland

$10 million in infrastructure improvements along Sullivant Ave.

Design work for pools at the Glenwood Community Center in Hilltop and Windsor Pool in Linden

$1.4 million for Crittendon Community Center under Directions for Youth and Families in the Far East

$1 million towards a new Boys and Girls Club center in Milo-Grogan

Street and sidewalk construction throughout the city

Eighty percent of the city's budget comes from income taxes. With so many jobs impacted by coronavirus shutdowns, Ginther says the city will be prioritizing where tax dollars are spent, and where they need to take a hard look.

“We are going to be having to make some very difficult decisions about basic city services,” Ginther said.

With so many unknowns, Ginther says it is too early to make predictions on how the city balances its budget. He adds the last time the city raised income taxes was 2009.

“We are going to have to make some difficult choices. Our priorities are neighborhoods, affordable housing, and police reform,” Ginther said.