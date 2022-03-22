City announces nearly $19 million to equip Columbus police with upgraded bodycams

The new and improved cameras come with an automatic activation feature that allows the camera to be turned on without someone manually doing so.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police could soon be equipped with upgraded body cameras as part of a nearly $19 million investment announced by city officials Tuesday.

Axon Camera Systems will provide the city with 2,105 cameras and 450 in-car cameras, equipped with license plate readers, as part of the contract.

According to a release, the new and improved cameras come with an automatic activation feature that allows the camera to be turned on without someone manually doing so. That includes when an officer’s weapon is removed from their belt, a police cruiser’s sirens are activated, a gun rack is released, a cruiser accelerates to a high rate of speed, or when a cruiser is involved in a crash.

The cameras will also be equipped with pre-event recording that will allow for up to two minutes of audio and video lookback.

Additionally, new technology will allow the Director of Public Safety to order audio and video review up to 24 hours before a critical incident takes place.

“The arrival of this next-generation technology in Columbus is a win for accountability and transparency, it’s a win for building trust with our community, and it’s a win for officer safety,” said Director of Public Safety Robert Clark. “All of that makes this a win for community safety in our city.”

According to a release from the city, the cameras will help improve police ability to capture, identify and store audio and video content.

Overall, the investments will cost more than $18,900,000 over the course of five years.