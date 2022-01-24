Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office among more than 100 agencies to benefit from $4.7 million in body camera funding

Law enforcement in Upper Arlington, Grove City, Hillard and Obetz will also receive funding towards body camera programs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is one of nearly 50 law enforcement agencies in Ohio that will use newly allocated funding to equip its deputies with body-worn cameras.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday more than $4.7 million in grant funding will go to 109 law enforcement agencies across the state for body camera initiatives. Of those agencies, 49 will use the funding to create body-worn camera programs.

That includes the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, which is slated to receive $75,959 in funding. The Upper Arlington Police Division, Grove City Police Department and the Village of Obetz are also on that list. According to data provided by the Governor's Office, the Hilliard Division of Police was awarded the largest amount of funding for a new program at $232,200.

Funding for the remaining agencies will be used toward expanding programs or updating existing technology, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. Among those agencies are the Blendon Township Police Department and Whitehall Division of Police.

"Body cameras have quickly become a necessary tool for modern policing," said DeWine. "With these grants, more than four dozen law enforcement agencies that have never had body cameras before will be able to invest in this technology to help protect their officers and offer transparency to the public."

Prioritized in the state’s 2022-23 operating budget, the Body-Worn Camera Grant Program totals $10 million over the course of two years.

Full list of law enforcement agencies to receive funding:

*Auglaize County Sheriffs Office (Auglaize County) $67,530.00

*City of Hamilton Police Department (Butler County) $81,776.00

Oxford Township Police Department (Butler County) $31,451.38

City of Oxford Division of Police (Butler County) $10,546.60

Carroll County Sheriff (Carroll County) $8,939.40

*Loveland Police Department (Clermont County) $12,940.00

*Clermont County Sheriff's Office (Clermont County) $188,498.41

*Milford Police Department (Clermont County) $87,896.26

*Williamsburg Police Department (Clermont County) $11,140.04

Goshen Township Police Dept. Clermont County) $10,713.76

*Lisbon PD (Columbiana County) $19,438.00

*Columbiana County Sheriff's Office (Columbiana County) $20,823.00

East Palestine Police Department (Columbiana County) $121,381.56

*Gates Mills Police (Cuyahoga County) $12,645.00

*Moreland Hils Police Department (Cuyahoga County) $30,340.00

Brooklyn Police Department (Cuyahoga County) $10,755.00

Walton Hills PD. (Cuyahoga County) $28,166.20

Cleveland Metroparks (Cuyahoga County) $68,640.00

Maple Heights Police Dept. (Cuyahoga County) $18,937.70

*Valley View Police Department (Cuyahoga County) $31,812.00

*University Circle Police (Cuyahoga County) $24,500.00

Chagrin Falls Police Department (Cuyahoga County) $17,711.00

*Euclid Police Department (Cuyahoga County) $122,388.00

East Cleveland Police (Cuyahoga County) $62,100.00

*Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police

Department (Cuyahoga County) $120,275.00

Arcanum Police Department (Darke County) $2,446.20

*Defiance Police Department (Defiance County) $73,663.00

Erie County Sheriff's Office (Erie County) $37,188.92

Blendon Township Police Department (Franklin $62,355.00

*Franklin County Sheriff's Office (Franklin County) $75,959.36

Whitehall Division of Police (Franklin County) $58,830.00

*Village of Obetz (Franklin County) $46,675.00

*Hilliard Division of Police (Franklin County) $232,200.00

*Grove City Police Department (Franklin County) $58,976.28

*Upper Arlington Police Division (Franklin County) $19,224.00

*Fayette Police Department (Fulton County) $15,676.21

*South Russell Police Department (Geauga County) $20,009.00

Xenia Police Division (Greene $26,170.45

Beavercreek Police Department (Greene County) $17,950.00

Byesville Village Police Department (Guernsey $2,344.00

*Newtown Police Department (Hamilton County) $24,712.63

*Reading Police Department Hamilton County) $30,501.00

*Forest Park Police Department (Hamilton County) $30,151.10

North College Police Department (Hamilton County) $30,194.25

University of Cincinnati (Hamilton County) $60,428.20

*Monroeville Police (Huron County) $23,201.70

*Norwalk Police Department Huron County) $2,445.00

*Jackson County Sheriff's Office (Jackson $46,816.00

City of Mentor (Lake $53,273.75

KIRTLAND POLICE (Lake $6,748.00

*Newark Div. of Police (Licking County) $96,058.40

*Bellefontaine Police Department (Logan County) $79,650.60

*Logan County Sheriff's Office (Logan County) $46,206.00

Lorain Police Department (Lorain County) $14,187.85

*Lorain County Sheriff's Office (Lorain County) $94,320.00

Lorain County Metro Parks (Lorain County) $147,042.08

*Sylvania Township Police (Lucas County) $10,324.00

Whitehouse Police Department (Lucas County) $83,634.66

City of Sylvania, Police Division (Lucas County) $12,820.00

Toledo Police Department (Lucas $32,541.50

*Struthers Police Department (Mahoning County) $12,889.44

New Middletown PD (Mahoning County) $2,928.00

Mahoning County Sheriff's Office (Mahoning County) $30,559.20

Goshen Police District (Mahoning County) $13,250.00

Marion Police Department (Marion County) $93,092.00

Brunswick Hills Police Department (Medina County) $18,000.00

Medina City Police Department (Medina County) $33,420.00

Medina County Sheriff's Office (Medina County)$28,268.21

City of Wadsworth (Medina County) $75,000.00

*Medina Township Police Department (Medina County) $33,896.00

*Pomeroy Police Department (Meigs County) $68,017.00

*Meigs County Sheriff's Office (Meigs County) $14,228.90

Mercer County Sheriff's Office (Mercer County) $43,832.46

*West Milton (Miami County) $22,605.00

Piqua Police Department (Miami County) $24,750.00

*Miamisburg Police Department (Montgomery County) $115,000.00

*City of Centerville (Montgomery County) $76,240.00

New Lebanon PD (Montgomery County) $52,154.00

Riverside Police Department (Montgomery County) $10,982.63

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (Montgomery County) $38,785.00

Morgan County Sheriff' Office (Morgan County) $12,400.00

*Village of South Zanesville (Muskingum County) $5,000.00

Dresden Police Department (Muskingum County) $3,529.00

*Oak Harbor Police Department (Ottawa County) $19,549.01

*Carroll Township Police Dept (Ottawa County) $22,935.50

Streetsboro Police Department (Portage County) $6,876.00

*Kent State University Police Services (Portage County) $23,780.00

*Eaton Police Division (Preble County) $19,100.00

Mansfield Division of Police (Richland County) $145,183.35

Portsmouth Police Department (Scioto County) $24,950.00

Scioto County Sheriff's Office (Scioto County) $14,385.00

Shelby County Sheriff's Office (Shelby County) $81,000.00

Uniontown Police Department (Stark County) $24,324.00

Alliance Police Department (Stark County) $10,894.00

Navarre Police Department (Stark County) $29,118.00

Lawrence Township Police Department (Stark County) $40,000.00

Twinsburg Police Department (Summit County) $15,000.00

Reminderville Police Department (Summit County) $13,250.00

Akron Police Department (Summit County) $19,450.00

Stow Police (Summit County) $6,248.00

Bath Township Police Department (Summit County) $53,005.00

Springfield Township Police Department (Summit County) $12,696.00

*University of Akron (Summit County) $204,471.35

*Howland Township Police Department (Trumbull County) $9,450.00

*Liberty Township Police Dept. (Trumbull County) $9,700.00

Cortland Police Department (Trumbull County) $38,525.00

Bowling Green Police Division (Wood County) $122,548.50

Bowling Green State University (Wood County) $28,776.00

*Upper Sandusky Police Department (Wyandot County) $29,690.00