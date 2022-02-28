Chipotle looking to fill positions at new corporate office in Columbus, now open

The 130-square-foot building will serve as a center of operations ranging from food safety, to finance and employee relations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chipotle has officially opened its new corporate office in Columbus.

The restaurant chain announced on Monday the opening of its newest restaurant support center; a project that has taken more than two years to complete.

Located at 500 Neil Avenue in the Arena District, the 130-square-foot building will serve as a center of operations ranging from food safety, to finance and employee relations.

Roughly 400 employees are expected to work at the new offices, according to a spokesperson with Chipotle. The space is now open and will officially welcome all employees back for in-person work on Tuesday with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

“The key ingredients to our success—creativity, camaraderie and inclusiveness—can best be achieved to their full potential when we’re together in one innovative space,” said Marissa Andrada, chief diversity, inclusion and people officer. “Columbus houses world-class diverse talent from all backgrounds and functions and we’re excited to bring more opportunities for advancement to the community and Cultivate a Better World together.”