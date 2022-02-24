Infant formula manufacturers 'actively working' to keep families supplied amid shortage

Infant formula manufacturers say, even at full capacity, production can't keep up with current demand.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shelves have been bare for months, even more so now following a recent voluntary recall on three powdered infant formula products made by Abbott Nutrition.

Infant formula manufacturers tell CNN Business even at full capacity, production can't keep up with current demand.

A spokesperson for Abbott said in an email to CNN Business that the company is leveraging its global manufacturing and supply network to meet demand and "increasing production at an FDA approved facility in Europe and air freighting product in."

The Infant Nutrition Council of America cited reports of challenges across supply chains that have impacted transportation, labor and logistics, adding infant formula manufacturers are "actively working" to ensure availability and access to formula products.

INCA reminds families to obtain formula from safe and reliable sources and to seek out online retailers for at-home delivery for options.

You can read the INCA's full statement below:

"Members of the Infant Nutrition Council of America (INCA) are committed to meeting the needs of families who rely on infant formula—it is their top priority. Broadly, there are reports of challenges across supply chains, including impacts on transportation, labor and logistics. Infant formula manufacturers are actively working with suppliers, distributors, retailers and state agencies to ensure availability and access to infant formula products, to quickly address the needs of babies everywhere. Parents and caregivers should always obtain infant formula from a safe, reliable source and discuss feeding-related questions with a healthcare provider.