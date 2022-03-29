Family: 10-year-old boy, aunt killed in Chillicothe fire

A family member identified the victims as 10-year-old Shane Lane Jr. and 47-year-old Heidi Proehl.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A family member says a 10-year-old boy and his aunt were killed in a fire early Tuesday morning in Chillicothe.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers and the fire department were dispatched to a residence on Ewing Street for the fire around 1:15 a.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Noel Akers said one adult and one juvenile were found in a garage behind the house.

The family identified the victims as Shane Lane Jr. and 47-year-old Heidi Proehl Guysinger. They said Guysinger was visiting and the two were sleeping in a room above the garage.

Shane Jr.’s father, Shane Lane Sr., said he and his wife noticed the fire and attempted to try and save them.

He said he was just feet away from his son, but the garage was completely engulfed.

“I opened the door, I started up the steps, but the fire engulfs me, so I step back out, I went around and knocked out a window to try to reach him and grab my boy, the next thing you know the whole garage is engulfed,” he said.

The family said Shane Jr. had six siblings and he was always trying to make people laugh and would help anyone out.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Chillicothe City Schools sent the following statement to 10TV.

"The entire Chillicothe school community is heartbroken by the passing of one of our fourth-grade students due to a home fire. We extend our sincere condolence to their family and friends during this difficult time.

We are mobilizing a team of counselors and clergy who will be available this week to support the emotional needs of students and staff members.