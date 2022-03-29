Twin brothers charged in connection with string of fires set in Franklinton

Leroy Stafford is charged with three counts of aggravated arson. Travis Stafford is facing a burglary charge.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire announced that twin brothers are facing charges after a string of fires at vacant properties in Franklinton since last September.

Investigators say 27-year-olds Leroy and Travis Stafford were identified as suspects after they were reportedly telling people they were involved in a few of the fires.

On March 23, investigators charged Leroy in connection with a fire on Bellow Avenue last year.

Investigators were able to locate Travis, who was detained and questioned. He admitted that he had been present at one of the fires but was trying to discourage Leroy from setting it.

Later that day, Leroy was found and taken in for an interview. Investigators say Leroy admitted to setting a fire at a property on Bellows Avenue on Sept. 30, 2021, after the landlord kicked out several homeless people.

Leroy also admitted to setting a second fire on Bellow Avenue on Christmas Day with Travis and another fire on Jan. 20 at a property along Sullivant Avenue.

Additionally, investigators say Leroy admitted to setting two additional fires at vacant houses in the neighborhood when he was a juvenile but refused to give specifics.