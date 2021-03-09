Central Ohio organizations explain best way to help Afghan refugees adjust

MY Project USA and the Abubakar Islamic Center say being within a familiar community will help.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Department of Homeland Security says they expect 50,000 Afghan evacuees will re-settle in the US. Among them are children, who will be traveling alone.

“The major concern is how are these minors going to be placed,” said Zerqa Abid, founder and Executive Director of MY Project USA, an organization that aims to help youth.

Abid is hoping more Muslim families become foster parents to help with kids coming from Afghanistan.

“Within the Muslim community we know that we have a very low number of foster parents registered,” she said.

Abid says if non-Muslim families are interested in helping, that's great. But she says it's easier for Muslim families to identify with Afghan culture.

“These children who have suddenly lost their families...It's going to be very hard so that's why we want to make sure for the sake of the child that if they are being placed with any family who doesn't speak their language then they could still be connected with the community,” she said.

Someone who understands the importance of being surrounded by his culture is Horsed Noah.

“I've been there in that situation, I know how it feels to flee from your homeland,” said Noah.

Noah came as a refugee from Somalia when he was 19. That's when he began coming to the Abubakar Islamic Center, where most members are first or second-generation Americans.

“It’s very important when you see someone from the same village or state or country like you, someone who speaks your language. When you go and eat at a restaurant, you're served your traditional food, when you come to a mosque where the Imam understands your language,” said Noah.

At the center, they say the community is the best tool to help new refugees, especially children, transition to the area.

“It's going to be more of a community effort, yeah," Noah said.