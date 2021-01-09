Afghanistan veteran from central Ohio reflects on war ending

More than 120,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan before the Aug. 31 deadline to get all U.S. troops out.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charles Browning will not soon forget how the war in Afghanistan ended this week.

For a year in 2011, Browning was fighting on enemy lines. He served in the military from 2009-2012.

“It's like the footprint's left on you. I’ve got issues with PTSD, like I’d have like flashbacks. Like, I’ve been blown up almost killed multiple times,” said Browning.

His attention has been kept on the news lately and the fact that the Taliban had taken over Afghanistan; but hearing the unexpected evacuation of U.S. troops, tore him up.

Browning said, “It’s just it's...a spit in the face,” for the war to end the way it did.

Both former President Trump and President Biden wanted to end the war saying it cannot go on forever. Browning understands why the decision was made. He wishes more would've been done to help the people; to protect the people.

As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. government is housing nearly 20,000 Afghan refugees at military installations in five states.

Another 40,000 are on bases overseas awaiting processing, according to Internal Federal Data given to CBS News.

This comes after more than 120,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan before the August 31st deadline to get all U.S. troops out.

The White House said there are still between 100 and 200 Americans still in the country.

"All the blood and sweat that we put into what we did is overshadowed by the Taliban, waving a flag saying they defeated us,” he said. A good ending to him is finishing the fight.

"The end of war good tabloids would be the stability of the people that are still there...and that their government didn't crumble within 90 days,” said Browning.