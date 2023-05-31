Central Ohio families brace for increase in energy bills

Some AEP Ohio customers will see their bills increase beginning June 1. AEP Ohio details the financial help available.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Cate Rozman and her two kids keep cool in the summer by playing at the park early in the day. When they are back at home, they have AC.

“I actually just turned it on last night I said to my husband I was like 'OK. I made the Memorial Day deadline I can't handle it anymore I have to turn it on,’” she said.

Rozman, an AEP Ohio customer in Gahanna, is bracing for an increase in her energy bill and she said the change will have an impact on her family's monthly budget.

“It's inevitable there's nothing you can do about it you have to have [electricity],” she said. “So it's just what you can do to try and minimize how much of it you use during the peak hours.”

According to AEP Ohio, the average bill will increase from $155 to $198 a month. They said it's because it costs more to generate electricity. This is only for some customers - specifically those who get their energy through AEP Ohio's Standard Service Offer.

“That will affect the customers that are getting their generation supply from AEP Ohio that we get through an auction process and pass that along to our customers,” said Jay Garrett, customer experience manager, AEP Ohio. “Those not being affected will be anyone on PIPP which is Percentage of Income Payment Plan as well as those on an aggregation program or those who have chosen a different generation provider.”

We asked if there is any relief for customers who will see a jump in their bills.

“We do understand a lot of our customers with rising rates across the board they can see some hard times and we want them to know we are here to help. From payment plans to assistance programs,” he said.

To reach out to AEP Ohio for assistance, customers are asked to call them at 1-800-672-2331.

AEP Ohio also suggests cutting back on usage in the following ways:

Raise your thermostat a few degrees, use your oven, dryer, and dishwasher in the cooler hours of the day in the morning or evening, and make sure your blinds or curtains remain closed.

For Cate Rozman, she'll be paying close attention making sure the lights are off at home when not in use.

“Everybody embrace your tank tops and your cold drinks in the house,” she said.

In addition, her AC won't be set to a temperature as cool as they are used to.