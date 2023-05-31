Starting June 1, AEP Ohio customers will see 28% price hike

According to AEP Ohio, the average customer uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy a month, which will increase their bill from $155 to $198.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP customers will be paying more to keep their homes cool this summer, 28% more to be exact. Rate hikes from AEP Ohio officially start June 1, and will remain in effect until May 2024.

According to AEP Ohio, the average customer uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy a month, which will increase their bill from $155 to $198.

The company says the increase goes back to the cost of generation supply, and that they will not profit from this rate hike.

The state’s Public Utility Commission approved this increase.

Representatives with the Ohio Consumers Council say this is a huge hit for AEP customers, especially as we move into the summer.

"There is concern about the rate increase, especially from consumers who are on fixed incomes and tight budgets. When we were starting to see increases at the grocery store at the gas pump and other basic needs,” said Andrew Tinkham with the Ohio Consumers Council.

AEP has proposals on the table to try and implement a second rate increase that would start when this one ends.

The increase comes at a time when AEP has faced criticism for customer relations following a controlled blackout last summer.

During the June incident, AEP cut power to thousands of customers in order to shed some of the load on the grid.