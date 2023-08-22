Canal Winchester superintendent addresses safety concerns after arrests during football game

Police arrested four teenagers and recovered four guns that all had Glock switches on them.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — During Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Kiya Hunt, superintendent of Canal Winchester Local Schools, addressed last Friday’s fight that ended with four teens arrested and three guns seized.

“We do want to have some pretty intense discussions on some things that we can do to ensure that our students, our families our staff can go to games and that they make it home,” she said.

Hunt said the district met with Groveport Madison school officials to go over the events that happened. She said they will release a new plan ahead of Friday night’s home game between Canal Winchester vs New Albany.

Hunt added that they have a plan that was in place, and it did work but there is still more to do to make sure everyone is safe.



Madison Township police arrested an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds, and a 16-year-old. Police recovered three guns that all had Glock switches on them, making the weapons automatic. No one was hurt in this incident.

This is the second year in a row that a fight broke out during the games involving the two schools.

Last year, shots were fired in the parking lot of Groveport Madison. Police arrested and charged 18-year-old James Keys in that incident. No one was hurt by this either.

In an email response from Groveport Madison Schools, officials detailed the plan they have in place for their upcoming home game this Friday.

The school will use the Evolv Security Screening System, which is normally used at the main doors/front entrance, academic wing entrances, and attendance office. These systems will also be in place as spectators enter our athletic facilities.

There are also rules in place for attending the game:

Stadium gates will close at the end of the second quarter. There will be no refunds. No backpacks or bags are allowed. No re-entry once you leave the stadium. Middle and elementary school students must be accompanied by an adult. No refund. No loitering around the concession or in the parking lots. Attendees will be dismissed from the stadium.

For Canal Winchester, there are a lot of hands working to make sure no more violence happens in their backyard.