Police bodycam video shows arrests, guns seized at Groveport Madison-Canal Winchester football game

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — For the second year in a row, police made arrests following a fight at the Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison football game. This time, three guns were recovered.

During the third quarter of Friday's game, body camera video shows a Madison Township police officer and school administrator question a teen after a fight broke out. A gun was found on the teen and he was arrested.

The video continues to show officers pat down a second teen. When the officer searched the teen's bag, he tries to run away but was quickly arrested. A gun was found in the bag, according to police.

Police then questioned a third teenager who was brought in from the stands.

"You are at a school function and the staff has asked us to search you. Do you have any weapons on you?" the officer asked the teen.

"I didn't fight no one so how can you search me?" the teen replied before officers found a gun in his waistband and arrested him.

Madison Township Police Chief Gary York said all three guns were Glock 9 mm with switches, which makes the handgun an automatic weapon.

Three teens -- 16, 17 and 18 -- were arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone. Another 17-year-old was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct.

York said two of the four teens have been arrested in Franklin County in the past. He also said one of them was arrested in January for carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

"These kids were laughing when they were in the backseat of our cruisers. They are not taking it serious. They think this is a joke. They know the system. They know there's no consequences," York said.

York said officers also found slide covers for five other Glocks inside one of the teen's backpacks, which means five more guns have been converted, according to York. He added the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been asked to help in the investigation.

“I really feel that my officers and the Groveport administrative staff probably averted a planned tragedy if you would, of some sort that was either in place either at that stadium or something afterwards,” York said.

There isn't a metal detector at Canal Winchester games right now, though school officials say they are working no updating a security plan before this week's game.

Last year during the same matchup, shots were fired outside of the stadium during a fight in a parking lot. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in the case.