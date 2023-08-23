Canal Winchester introduces additional safety measures following arrests during football game

The new safety measures come after four teens were arrested and three handguns with Glock switches were found last Friday.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — Canal Winchester Local Schools announced Wednesday evening that several new safety measures will be put in place for their upcoming football game this Friday against New Albany.

Upon arrival to Mike Locke Stadium, everyone must pass through a weapon detector to enter. The school will have two detectors at the gate being operated by a security team.

All high school students attending must be with an adult or show a Canal Winchester or New Albany student ID to enter. Additionally, adults between 18 and 25 may be asked to show a photo ID to enter.

There will be a no bag policy in the stadium.

Throughout the game, Canal Winchester fans must remain on the home side and New Albany fans must remain on the away side.

At the end of the game, New Albany fans will exit through the away gates and Canal Winchester fans will exit through the home gates. Loitering is not allowed and everyone must leave the stadium at the end of the game.

These advanced safety measures come just days after a fight broke out the Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison football game last Friday that ended with four teens arrested and three guns seized.