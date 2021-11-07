x
BuckeyeThon raises more than $1 million for pediatric cancer research

To date, organizers say they have more than $13 million for kids battling cancer and blood disorders.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students at The Ohio State University danced the night away to help raise money for pediatric cancer research. 

The students fundraised $1,025,812 this year for Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The purpose of BuckeyeThon is to create awareness and raise money for children with cancer. More specifically, the event's fundraising focuses on children being treated in the Hematology, Oncology and Blood & Marrow Transplant Unit at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

BuckeyeThon consists of a 24-hour dance marathon and a fashion show.

Thank you, Ohio State! Together, we made $1,025,812.46 miracles for @nationwidekids❤️ We could not be anymore grateful,...

Posted by BuckeyeThon on Sunday, November 7, 2021

