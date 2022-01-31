Bringing awareness to American Heart Month with these heart-healthy recipes

February is American Heart Month, and for good reason.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hearts are the focus during the month of February, and not just because of Valentine’s Day.

February is American Heart Month, and for good reason: Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One in five people have reported lower physical wellness and one in three have reported lower emotional wellness, the American Heart Association's researchers found.

For women, health experts say there is also added stress of juggling home and work.

The AHA has urged everyone to make a commitment to our health -- and to do it with family or friends. So, this week on Wake Up CBUS, we're cooking with the 'heart' in mind.

10TV's Tracy Townsend kicked off the effort with a healthy recipe from the American Heart Association. The Turkey Chili has about 20 minutes of prep time, and can be finished off in the slow cooker.