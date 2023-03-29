Breeze Airways launches new nonstop flight from Columbus to California

The flight to California will run two times every week beginning March 29 and will continue year-round.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Breeze Airways has launched a new nonstop destination from the Columbus airport to California just in time for spring break.

The low-cost airway is now offering a direct flight from John Glenn Columbus International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

The flight to California will run two times every week on Wednesday and Saturday beginning March 29 and will continue year-round.

“Breeze Airways’ new nonstop service to Orange County represents a win for the airline, our passengers, and the Central Ohio community,” said Joseph R. Nardone, President & CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “We are pleased to see this new airline continue to grow and succeed while our passengers gain another connection to the Los Angeles area, one of our most in-demand markets.”

Guests traveling through Breeze Airways can choose from three different price bundles, "Nice, Nicer and Nicest."

Prices start at $59 for a one-way ticket. The flight takes nearly five hours.

The airline was first introduced to the Columbus airport in 2021. The airport now offers 50 nonstop flights with the latest addition.

View the airline’s full flight list here.

Breeze Airways says it will offer eight destinations from Columbus this spring and summer including:

Charleston – Currently in operation

Providence – Flights return March 29

Orange County – Launches March 29

West Palm Beach – Season flights are available through May 15

Raleigh – Launches May 18

Hartford and Jacksonville – Returns May 19

Norfolk – Returns May 26

To book a flight, visit flycolumbus.com.