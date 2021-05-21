New airline launches in Columbus with nonstop flights to Charleston, Tampa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Breeze Airways will begin offering flights from John Glenn International Airport.
The Columbus Regional Airport Authority made an announcement on Friday morning.
Breeze Airways will offer flights from 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the southwest, midwest, southeast and eastern U.S.
The following nonstop flights will be available at John Glenn International Airport beginning in July:
- Tampa, Florida on July 3
- Charleston, South Carolina on July 8
- New Orleans, Louisiana on July 16
- Hartford, Connecticut on July 22
- Norfolk, Virginia on July 22