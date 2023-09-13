Breaking down barriers within the Down syndrome community

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio not only provides resources, but extended family, so parents of children with this condition know they are not alone.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Five-year-old Diego and his little brother Emilio, 2, are always on the go. They keep their mom busy, especially Emilio.

“He’ll start school in January,” says Lucille Pagan, the boys’ mom. “It’s one of those things where I’m like, it’s so crazy to think that we might have to put him on a bus because he seems so little to me, you know?”

Diego looks out for Emilio, but not just because he’s younger. Emilio has Down syndrome, a genetic condition where a person is born with an extra chromosome that can affect how their brain and body develop.

Lucille and her husband, Anthony, knew there was a chance their baby would be born with Down syndrome. But they chose not to undergo further testing to confirm a diagnosis.

“It’s not going to change what we do. We will love our child no matter what,” Lucille said.

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio (DSACO) not only provides resources, but also extended family, so parents of children with this condition know they are not alone.

“If you’re fortunate enough to have a kid with Down syndrome, congratulations!” said Anthony. “You just have to breathe and know everything’s going to be okay.”

Some Latino families, like the Pagan’s, can face additional challenges caused by the language barrier. It can lead to disparities in communication, networking and access to government services.

“I think if you find out you have a child with Down syndrome and you don’t know anybody else like you, you feel like you’re on an island by yourself. Then, if you have a communication barrier as well, like not speaking English, you’re going to feel like you’re on a further isolated island,” Anthony said.

That is why DSACO has created communities within their community. For their Spanish-speaking families, there are outreach groups specifically for those members of the DSACO community.

Lucille is fluent in Spanish and she helps in these groups, translating for them and making sure they are aware of all DSACO has to offer in terms of resources and support for the Down syndrome community.

“I take it on personally to make sure that I go and engage with them and welcome them because I want them to know that this is a family of support and advocacy and community,” she said.

The countdown to DSACO’s 2023 Columbus Buddy Walk is underway. It’s the largest annual fundraiser for the organization. The money is used to fund the programs and services DSACO provides for the Down syndrome community here in Central Ohio. The Buddy Walk is also one big celebration of the children, families, volunteers and supporters of DSACO and the people they serve.

The Columbus Buddy Walk is Sunday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fortress Obetz.

Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, you can donate or register for this year’s Buddy Walk.