Columbus Air Show set to return next summer; Air Force Thunderbirds headlining

This will be the Thunderbirds' first appearance in Columbus since 2007.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Air Show announced Thursday that the event will be making its return in 2024.

The show will take place June 14-16 at Rickenbacker International Airport and will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. This will be their first appearance in Columbus since 2007.

“We are delighted to continue to bring a world-class aviation entertainment experience to central Ohio,” said Herb Gillen, president of Herb Gillen Airshows, the producers of the event. “We had a great first-year show in 2023 and we are so excited to follow up with the Thunderbirds as our headliners. And our lineup is just getting started.”

The air show's 2023 event, attended by over 50,000 people in June, was its first in Columbus in 16 years.

Additional performers for the 2024 show are expected to be announced in early December.