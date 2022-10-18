Boy severely injured during Big Walnut parade continues to make progress

The Big Walnut is rallying around Kenny Zedekar, an 11-year-old boy who has been in the hospital since being struck by the tires of a trailer during a parade.

SUNBURY, Ohio — It’s been a few weeks since 11-year-old Kenny Zedekar was severely injured when he was hit by a float in the Big Walnut Homecoming Parade. His mother, Amanda Stepp, said he’s slowly making progress day by day.

"He's doing thumbs up, or thumbs down, he's opening his eyes and stuff a lot more,” Stepp said as she sat by Kenny's bed at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. "He's still got a long road therapy and they're going to figure out when they're going to sit him up a lot more to try to get him moving."

Since the accident, the Big Walnut and Sunbury communities have been right by his side supporting him with donations, cards and even a prayer vigil.

Stepp said what’s most heartwarming is the support from people that don’t even know Kenny.

In his family’s yards sits signs that read “Kenny Strong," placed there by Julie Borth and Erin Bates, owners of Card My Yard Galena.

"The least we can do is pitch in some signs,” Bates said.

The two don’t know Kenny or his family but said they knew they had to do something to show their support.

"Just being moms, we know we couldn't even fathom. It's just such an accident that can happen to any of our kids,” Borth said. “We're rooting for him, we're hoping [for] the best. I don’t think there's a day that goes by where we're all not thinking about him."

Stepp said she expects Kenny to still be in the hospital for another month. She said she knows he’s thankful for the endless support.