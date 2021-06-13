Body of boy who disappeared while swimming in Muskingum County recovered

According to authorities, the child was swimming with his mother in Muskingum River when he went under and never resurfaced.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The body of a 12-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming Saturday in the Muskingum River was recovered Sunday.

The Muskingum County Sheriff's Office says the boy disappeared while swimming in the river with his mother near Dresden.

The boy went underwater around 8 p.m. and did not resurface.

Fire crews searched the river until dark on Saturday and were not able to find the boy.

On Sunday, crews found him near the area where he was last seen.

The sheriff's office says his family is from the Toledo area and were staying at a nearby rental property.

The child's name is not being released at this time.