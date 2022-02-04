Coroner identifies man whose body was found in lake at Delaware State Park

The man was identified as 30-year-old Brett Stone Jr. from Raymond in Union County.

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Delaware County Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose body was recovered from the lake at Delaware State Park Saturday.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Brett Stone Jr. from Raymond in Union County.

According to the agency, Stone’s body was found during a search near the Sherwood Boat Ramp.

The discovery came more than a week after a search began for a boater who was believed to be missing.

On March 24, dispatchers with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 9:20 a.m. by a man who said he and his brother were fishing when their boat sank.

Natural Resources officers responded to the scene and found one man unconscious in the water. That man was taken to a local hospital and they were released later that day.