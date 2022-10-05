'Keep fighting every day': Big Walnut community holds vigil for 11-year-old seriously hurt during parade

Kenny's family and loved ones gathered at City North Church in Sunbury to uplift him in prayer on Wednesday.

SUNBURY, Ohio — The Big Walnut community held a vigil for an 11-year-old boy Wednesday night after he was seriously injured during the district's homecoming parade last week.

Kenny's family and loved ones gathered at City North Church in Sunbury to uplift him in prayer.

Amanda Stepp, Kenny's mother, said the community has been extremely grateful and supportive of the family since the incident.

Last Friday, Kenny was walking alongside a Ford F350 that was hauling a float on a trailer. Ohio State Highway Patrol said he was struck by the tires on the trailer after falling.

Since then, Kenny's family said he had surgery to treat an aneurysm at Nationwide Children's Hospital. He also has a lacerated liver, collapsed lung and several broken ribs and several facial bone fractures.

"I just want my little boy to keep fighting, for him to keep fighting every day,” Stepp said.

Kenny continues to make progress each day. Stepp said her boy finally opened his eyes a little and smiled.

The pastor of the church, Andrew Scholz, said people who do not know Kenny have been praying for him and hoping he recovers.

"We believe that God is capable of healing. He created, he can, heal he can do all things,” Scholz said. “When one person hurts here, we all hurt.”

Kenny's next surgery is scheduled for Thursday morning.