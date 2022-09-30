Big Walnut student seriously injured during homecoming parade

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 11-year-old boy was struck around 6:50 p.m. by a float during the parade on North Miller Drive in Sunbury.

SUNBURY, Ohio — A Big Walnut Local Schools student was injured during the district's homecoming parade Friday.

The boy was walking parallel with a Ford F350, which was hauling a float on a trailer. The boy fell and he was struck by the tires on the trailer, OSHP said.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. There has not been any update on his condition since the crash.

"Earlier this evening, during the homecoming parade, one of our students was seriously injured and has been transported to the hospital," Big Walnut superintendent Ryan Mclane said in a voicemail sent to district families obtained by 10TV.

"If you re so inclined, please send positive vibes his way," Mclane said in the message.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the incident and the crash remains under investigation.