Biden administration announces $13M initiative to improve Ohio rail infrastructure, strengthen supply chain

OHIO, USA — The Biden administration and Federal Railroad Administration announced Thursday morning that $13 million would be put toward rail infrastructure funding in Ohio.

The Ohio Rail Development Commission received up to $6.9 million for the Wheeling and Lake Erie Spencer Connection Project, and the City of Cincinnati received up to $6 million to make safety improvements to four crossings on the CSX and Central Railroad of Indiana.

The funding is part of the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant program that awarded 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia more than $368 million.

President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has nearly tripled funding for the rail infrastructure program to $1 billion a year for the next five years.

"Americans deserve a world-class rail system that allows people and goods to get where they need to go more quickly and affordably while reducing traffic and pollution on our roads," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "We're proud to award these grants to improve passenger rail for riders and strengthen the freight rail that underpins our supply chains and makes our economy work."

The Biden administration said the funding will create jobs across the country, as well as improve rails and increase supply chain fluidity.