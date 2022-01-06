Dash, body camera video of deputy who fatally shot man in Marysville released

Matthew Todhunter was fatally shot by a Union County Sheriff's Deputy on Monday.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Union County Sheriff's Office has released dash camera and body camera video showing the moments a deputy fatally shot a man in Marysville Monday evening.

The dispatch center for the Marysville Division of Police received a call about a person, 33-year-old Matthew Todhunter, pointing a gun at people at a residence on Meadowlark Lane.

A second call came in saying Todhunter was intoxicated and had pulled a gun on the caller. The caller said he was sitting in a truck with a gun.

The deputy's body camera video shows him asking Todhunter, who was sitting in a truck, to put his hands up. The deputy then told dispatch he was holding Todhunter at gunpoint.

Moments later, the dashcam video shows Todhunter sticking his arms out the driver's side window. He then reached back into his truck, opened the door and pointed what appears to be a gun at the deputy.

The deputy then fired his weapon and struck Todhunter multiple times. People on the scene and first responders rendered first aid before Todhunter was taken to Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Before the deadly incident unfolded, a woman at the scene told the deputy Todhunter had a BB gun.

10TV asked the sheriff's office and the police department to confirm if the weapon Todhunter pointed at the deputy was a BB gun. Both agencies said to contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. BCI said they have no more details to confirm at the moment.