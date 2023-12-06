Columbus City Council recognizes Dom Tiberi's work with Maria's Message

Dom Tiberi won a national award last week for his work on promoting the dangers of distracted driving in honor of his daughter, Maria.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Councilmember stopped by 10TV on Monday to thank Dom Tiberi for his work with Maria's Message and his efforts to end distracted driving across the country.

Columbus City Council voted Monday evening to celebrate Dom and his work with Maria’s Message.

"Maria's legacy lives on and so many other young folks will be able to live because of the work that you're doing," Bankston said. "Congratulations on the recognition and the award but more importantly, but congratulations on the work that you continue to do in changing folks lives."

The campaign has increased public awareness of distracted driving and exemplifies the essential work Dom and 10TV News has built through outreach to young drivers and defensive driving training.

It’s been nine years since Dom lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a traffic accident. Police believe some type of distraction caused her not to see a stopped semi on the interstate.

Nothing can bring Maria back, but the Tiberi family has made it their mission to try and help keep other families from experiencing the loss of a loved one due to distracted driving.

Through a partnership with 10TV, Dom began Maria’s Message, sharing his story and bringing awareness to the potential consequences of not paying attention behind the wheel.

This past year, 10TV hit a big milestone as Dom made his 150th Maria's Message presentation since the program started in 2014.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this recognition and thankful to Dom and our team’s collective efforts to help end distracted driving,” said 10TV president and general manager John Cardenas. “We are committed to this journey and hope to continue to help keep drivers safe and keep Maria’s legacy alive.”

In January 2023, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, accompanied by Dom, signed into law Senate Bill 288 that toughens Ohio’s distracted driving rules stating that “distracted driving is a killer”.

“No TV station in America is doing what we are doing, I truly believe we are saving lives,” said Dom.