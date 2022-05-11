Maria's Message Safe Driving Days return this summer

Through the program, students will have a better understanding of how important it is to be completely and totally aware and focused when they’re behind the wheel.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Maria’s Message Safe Driving Days campaign, held in honor of Dom and Terri Tiberi’s daughter Maria, is designed to help young drivers learn to drive defensively.

Professional drivers offer free defensive driving courses during three one-day events in the summer months.

Students go through three drills:

wet pavement braking

emergency lane changes

skid-car maneuvers.

The goal is that, at the end of this event, students will have a better understanding of how important it is to be completely and totally aware and focused when they’re behind the wheel.

These are not full-blown driving lessons. These are sessions are designed to teach young drivers how to react in emergency road situations.

Dom Tiberi believes these classes are essential.

“The skills that these kids will learn are critical and are quite frankly life-saving. These kids will be put through the paces, and at the end of the day, each and every one of them will be better drivers.”

In six years, more than 600 young drivers have completed those defensive driving courses.

This year, 10TV and Maria’s Message are partnering with Better Ohio Teen Drivers. The classes are scheduled for:

Saturday, June 18

Saturday, July 23

Saturday, August 13

There are three sessions each day and times have not been finalized as of Wednesday.

The classes are held at Roadmaster Drivers School at 977 Frank Road. Participants must have a driver's license or learner's permit. Participation is restricted to drivers ages 15 1/2 to 22. Participants and parents, where applicable, must sign releases.