Attorney says Casey Goodson pointed gun at deputy before deadly shooting

Franklin County deputy Jason Meade shot and killed Casey Goodson on Dec. 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney for Franklin County deputy Jason Meade released a statement Thursday, addressing the investigation into the shooting where Meade shot and killed Casey Goodson on Dec. 4.

The Columbus Division of Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. The FBI has also joined the investigation to help determine if any federal civil rights laws were violated.

Attorney Mark Collins wrote in an e-mailed statement, “At no time did Deputy Meade mistake a sandwich for a gun. Mr. Goodson pointed his gun at Deputy Meade."

Goodson’s family said he was shot while going into his home with food for him and his family.

Meade was part of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday the task force was wrapping up an operation when Goodson drove by and waved a gun at deputies.

Columbus police said Meade was investigating when there were "reports of a verbal exchange" and Meade fired at Goodson.

“Each and every use of force case, whether non-deadly or lethal, is distinct and unique from others. These cases are complex and convoluted as the intricacies surrounding the law on police involved shootings are different than any other non-police defendant accused of a crime resulting in a loss of life,” Collins said.

In a press conference on Thursday, Tamala Payne, Goodson’s mother demanded justice for her son.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said Goodson died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.