Police investigating after 19-year-old shot in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot in southwest Columbus.

According to police, on Jan. 5, just after 1 a.m., officers went to the 5100 block of West Broad Street on a report that a shooting victim had been taken to that location by a friend.

Police report the victim had been shot in the head during some type of transaction in the area of Northview Court and Countrybrook Drive East.

The victim's friend took him to Doctor's West Hospital and he was later taken to Grant Medical Center.

The victim's current condition is not known.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.