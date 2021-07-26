Apartment complex evacuated after two-alarm fire at Bridge Park in Dublin

The fire started in the residential deck area on the roof of the apartments above Urban Meyer's Pint House on Longshore Street.

DUBLIN, Ohio — An apartment complex and restaurant were evacuated after a two-alarm fire at Bridge Park in Dublin Monday evening.

The fire started in the residential deck area on the roof of the apartments above Urban Meyer's Pint House on Longshore Street, according to the Washington Township Fire Department. The fire was contained to that area.

Officials say there is smoke and water damage throughout the building including the restaurant.

Dublin police said that no one was hurt.

The fire remains under investigation. There's no word on what started the fire.

It's not known when residents of the apartments will be able to return.