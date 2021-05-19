Amtrak releases plans for service throughout Ohio, connecting Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland

If constructed, the Three-C+D Corridor would have stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amtrak is looking to expand service in Ohio.

Leaders of the railroad service met with city leaders on Tuesday to discuss their vision, with the goal of eventually connecting Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati through a Dayton corridor.

If constructed, the Three-C+D Corridor would run through Crestline, Delaware, Springfield, and Sharonville.

“We think the corridor in Ohio is a place we want to start early and get support at the local level to show that is a good investment for the federal government, and of course making the pitch to our federal partners about creating a long term program that can provide the funding to Amtrak and to our state partners to make investments like this one,” said Stephen Gardner, president of Amtrak.

Columbus City Council passed a resolution back in February to support Amtrak’s potential services to Ohio, encouraging Congress to fund the change.

“I think this is really about connectivity, about jobs, about the economy here in Ohio, and I think that we as a city are missing out on a lot of economic activity,” City Council President Shannon Hardin said at the time.

Amtrak leaders said the goal is to have the railway up and running by 2035, with three daily round trips.