Amtrak passenger railway could be coming to Columbus

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission confirms Amtrak is looking at five different routes throughout the state of Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new passenger train line could be coming soon to central Ohio. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) says Amtrak approached them last week about the project.

“We haven't had a [passenger] train through Columbus since 1979... and the last time they were trains running in the 3-C corridor between Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati was 1971,” said Stu Nicholson, Executive Director of All Aboard Ohio.

Nicholson has been pushing for passenger trains in the region for years.

“Nothing would make me happier than to someday get on a train and go up to Cleveland and watch the Indians and the Yankees play, because I'm a Yankees fan,” he said.

MORPC says Amtrak has five different routes that would connect Ohio to the rest of the map:

Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati, the 3C Corridor

Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit-Pontiac

Cleveland-Pittsburgh-New York

Cleveland-Buffalo-Albany-New York

Cincinnati-Indianapolis-Chicago

“People in central Ohio do want to have connections by other modes besides a vehicle to get to other regions,” said Thea Ewing with MORPC.

Amtrak explained how they hope to get expansion done in a statement that reads "We will call on Congress to authorize and fund Amtrak's expansion in such corridors by allowing us to cover most of the initial capital and operating costs of new or expanded routes."

Last year, federal funding passed in the House of Representatives, but failed in the Senate.

But rail supporters like Nicholson hope it will get done this year. “I confess I like to drive, but I don't want to feel like I have no other choice,” he said.