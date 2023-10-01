Sheriff: 1 dead following crash on I-270 North

Officers were called on a report of a crash that occurred on I-270 North just north of Interstate 670 around 9:45 a.m.

GAHANNA, Ohio — One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 270 North near Gahanna involving a wrong-way driver Sunday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called on a report of a wrong-way driver in a green 2000 Toyota Corolla heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-270.

Before officers were able to get in the area of the Corolla, the vehicle collided head-on with a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra just north of Interstate 670 near the Agler Road overpass around 9:45 a.m.

Both drivers were transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

The driver of the Corolla was transported in critical condition but was pronounced dead at Mount Carmel at 10:44 a.m.

FCSO said the driver of the Elantra was transported in "stable" condition.

All northbound lanes on I-270 between Hamilton Road and US Route 62 were closed pending an investigation. As of 1 p.m., all lanes are now open.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we learn more.