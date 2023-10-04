Police: Motorcyclist dies after striking turning COTA bus in north Columbus

Police said there were no passengers on the bus and the bus driver was not injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a COTA bus on the city’s north side Tuesday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

At 10:35 p.m., police said a 2013 Suzuki Hayabusa was east on East 11th Avenue approaching Fields Avenue. At the same time, a COTA bus was attempting to make a left turn from East 11th Avenue onto Fields Avenue.

Police said the Suzuki struck the right side of the bus and veered off to the left across East 11th Avenue before coming to a stop on the north side of the road.

Medics arrived at the scene of the crash and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

Police said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash and the driver was not injured.