3 safe after being stuck in Scioto River in south Columbus

All three people were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, but they did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are safe after being stuck in the Scioto River on the city's southside Thursday night.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the significant amount of rain washed out a homeless camp near South High Street, just north of Williams Road. The camp reportedly had nine people in it.

Three people were stuck in the water Martin said. One of them was able to get themselves out of the water as firefighters arrived.

Two people were stuck on an island, about 35 feet away from the shore. Rescuers used a boat to bring them to safety around 9:40 p.m.