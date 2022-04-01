6 Columbus city schools to use remote learning on Wednesday due to staffing shortages

Valley Forge Elementary School will continue with remote learning on Wednesday due to a partial heating outage in the building.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced that six schools will remain in or transition to remote learning on Wednesday, Jan. 5 due to a high number of staff absences.

The following schools will be in remote learning and will not hold in-person classes:

Eastmoor Academy

Fairmoor Elementary School

Independence High School

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy 7-12

Sherwood Middle School

Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden

All middle school athletic practices and games for the remote schools are canceled. All high school athletic practices and games will continue as planned.

According to the district, families who do not have a Chromebook and need a device can pick up one from the school on Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Teachers and staff at these schools are expected to report on-site for their normal work schedule.

The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Wednesday.

A total of seven schools will transition back to in-person learning on Wednesday:

Berwick Alternative PreK-8

Johnson Park Middle School

Ridgeview Middle School

South High 7-12

West Mound Elementary School

Whetstone High School

Yorktown Middle School