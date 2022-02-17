Columbus Zoo announces passing of 19-year-old bobcat Montana

According to the zoo, Montana died from an age-related illness on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that 19-year-old bobcat Montana passed away this week.

The zoo had been managing Montana for kidney failure and arthritis for several years.

At almost 20 years old, Montana exceeded the median life for his species in human care (18 years). In their native range, bobcats live between 5-15 years.

Montana came to the Columbus Zoo in 2002 with his sister, Arizona, when they were 20-week-old orphans from Tennessee.

The zoo says Montana was kept next to the keeper staff kitchen and would always vocalize as they came and went.

He would also wait for keepers to give him canned cat food that was heated in the microwave.

Montana loved his Kong tires and would often be seen carrying one around.