3 juveniles, 2 adults injured in crash involving ambulance in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three juveniles and two adults were taken to area hospitals after a crash involving a Jefferson Township ambulance in Columbus on Monday.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the crash happened at South Champion Avenue and Cole Street in the Olde Towne East neighborhood around 6:33 p.m.

Martin said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center, another person was taken to Ohio State University East and three juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in "stable" condition. An age range on the juveniles was not available.

A juvenile was in the ambulance at the time of the crash. Two adults and two juveniles were in the other vehicle. No medics were injured, Martin said.