Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in north Columbus crash

The vehicle struck a metal communications box and a tree.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead and one is injured after a single-vehicle crash in north Columbus early Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Brandon Thornton, 30, reportedly lost control of his vehicle, a Chevrolet Traverse, at the intersection of Snouffer Road and Gray Gables Lane at 2:48 a.m.

Police say, while passing through the intersection, Thornton lost control and crossed northeast over the westbound lane of Snouffer Road. The vehicle continued onto the grassy roadside, striking a metal communications box and a tree.

Thornton was pronounced dead at the scene while the front seat passenger, 30-year-old Mckenzie Egnor, and the backseat passenger were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Egnor later died at the hospital, according to police.

Police say the rear-seat passenger is expected to survive.