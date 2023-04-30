Chillicothe man killed in Fayette County crash

OSHP says 58-year-old David Pence Jr. was traveling westbound on US 22 when he was struck and killed.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Chillicothe man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:54 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol says 58-year-old David Pence Jr. was driving a 2010 Mazda 3 westbound on US 22.

A preliminary investigation showed that another driver traveling northbound in a 2010 Dodge Charger on Jamison Road failed to stop at a stop sign and drove off the north side of US 22, where she struck and killed Pence.

OSHP says the other driver and passenger were taken to Fayette Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.