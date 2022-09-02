Records: 21-year-old accused of misleading police in investigation of fatal north Columbus shooting

Paul Harris is charged with murder and currently being held in Franklin County Correction Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood more than three months ago was taken into custody after police say he lied and misled detectives handling the investigation.

Paul Harris III is charged with murder in the shooting death of Trey Glover on May 29.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue near North Washington Avenue on a report of shots fired in the area.

Harris was found on the porch suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers then found 32-year-old Trey Glover a few houses away on Gibbard Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Evidence shows that Harris went to the house on Gibbard Avenue to confront Glover and was in the street in front of the house when gunshots were fired, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. Police wrote in their complaint that Harris was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

Police said Harris attempted to hide evidence in a 2005 black Cadillac parked behind a house on the 900 block of Howard Street. After hiding the evidence, court records state that Harris went back to the front porch and told a family member to call 911.

During an interview with detectives, police say Harris denied having a weapon and told police he was caught in the crossfire.

Court records state that his story of when and where he was standing during the shooting changed several times.

Police said Harris attempted to conceal a glock .40cal handgun in the Cadillac. Because of Harris' injury, there was blood outside of the vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant, officers recovered the weapon.

Lab results confirmed that the weapon was the same one that matched the .40cal spent casing in front of the Gibbard Avenue home.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Harris on Aug. 19. He was taken into custody on Thursday.